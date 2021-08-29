MISSING WOMAN: Police searching for woman last seen leaving Mercy Hospital in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help help to locate a woman reported missing.

Police say Nancy Lee Gibson, 76, was discharged from Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, August 25. She has not been seen since.

Officers believe she may be driving a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Missouri plates ZC3-L7H.

Officers seek to confirm her well-being. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

