MISSING WOMAN: Police searching for woman last seen leaving Mercy Hospital in Springfield

Police say Nancy Lee Gibson, 76, was discharged from Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, August 25.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help help to locate a woman reported missing.

Police say Nancy Lee Gibson, 76, was discharged from Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, August 25. She has not been seen since.

Officers believe she may be driving a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Missouri plates ZC3-L7H.

Officers seek to confirm her well-being. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

