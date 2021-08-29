MSHP recovers 79 oxycodone pills, $12,000 in Miller County traffic stop

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop Saturday night in Miller County led Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to a drug bust.

Troopers initially pulled over a driver on U.S. Route 54 for a speeding violation. While investigating, troopers searched the car, finding 79 oxycodone pills and more than $12,000 in cash.

Oxycodone is an opioid pain medication used to treat moderate to severe pain. Experts say oxycodone can cause some serious side effects if used in high doses.

A Waynesville man was sent to the Miller County Jail and faces pending charges, according to MSHP.

