Nixa business hit multiple times by thieves, owner speaks out after sentimental item stolen

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery in Nixa has been hit by thieves three times this year.

The most recent break-in happened Friday. This time, thieves took off with an item with low retail value, but its sentimental value was priceless.

“They took our tomato plants and our sweet potato vine from right next to our back door,” said owner Stephanie Wigger in a Facebook post. “We are offering a reward for the return of these plants as they are very important to one of our autistic staff members. He has lovingly tended for these plants from seeds and starts that came from our organic produce.”

Previously, in the beginning of August, the store had roses stolen from the front of the restaurant.

“We had some rose bushes we were going to plant that got stolen from the back door a few weeks. Before that someone stole our chairs,” said Wigger.

The owner is frustrated because it is becoming a common occurrence and no one has been caught.

“We have cameras inside and out front, but we do not have a camera in the alley where the plants were stolen from,” said Wigger. “Our neighbors have cameras that cover the alley, but they just miss our back door.”

Multiple employees at Farm Fresh have special needs and take extra care of the plants that were recently stolen.

“Our employees are pretty upset about the plants because they were pretty special to them. We have some special needs employees here and they are very attached to them,” said Wigger.

The community has responded and reached out offering new plants and sending messages to the owner.

“A lot of people offer us the new plants, which we really appreciate, but our employee is pretty particular to that one plant. He named it Jack,” said Wigger.

Farm Fresh is offering a reward for anyone who returns the plants and wants anyone who knows anything about the recent thefts to reach out to the restaurant.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.