Rogersville Police searching for missing purple dinosaur playground piece

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -A beloved piece of playground equipment went missing from the Rogersville park. On Saturday, August 14, the rocking purple dinosaur was no longer attached to its post.

“We’ve also lost our only piece of toddler equipment that we had at our park,” said Lauren Brooke with Rogersville Friends of the Park.

After three years of fundraising, the park is going through a major renovation project. Part of the improvements is adding toddler-friendly equipment to the park. When people first noticed that the dino was missing, they thought it was misplaced during the renovation. After searching for the playground piece, citizens believe it was stolen.

“Kids loved it, adults played on it, it was really just kind of a fun, silly thing at the park that we all enjoyed,” said Brooke. “Every time you came to the park, your kids wanted to sit on the purple dinosaur. We had really hoped that maybe someone had just taken it as a prank.”

So far, investigators have no leads on where the dinosaur could be and the people of Rogersville just want it returned. Post Game Pizza and Wildcat Grub & Pub are each offering a $500 reward to the person that provides information to the Rogersville Police Department that leads to the recovery of the purple dinosaur and the names of those that took it.

“I was a teenager once, we did some silly things,” said Brooke. “I totally understand that, but a prank is one thing. Taking it and not bringing it back is another thing. We really want our purple dinosaur back. We can’t replace it specifically the way that it was we’re gonna have to buy new equipment.”

Replacing the dinosaur will cost the city just under $1000, making this theft a felony. If you know anything about this case you are asked to contact the Rogersville Police Department.

