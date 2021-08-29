Advertisement

Search for missing Texas kayaker continues in Baxter County, Ark.

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFORK, Ark. (AP) - The search continues Sunday in north Arkansas for a Texas man who went missing while kayaking on the White River.

Authorities began searching for the man after getting a call around 1 p.m. Saturday that he had gone under in the White River and had not resurfaced, said Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

Rescue personnel were told the man was kayaking with others when he tipped over in the river, began struggling, and then went under. The water level in the White River was high and the current was swift.

A helicopter from the sheriff’s office and a boat searched for several hours on Saturday but did not located the man.

The name of the missing 29-year-old man, who is from Beaumont, Texas, has not been released by authorities.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a Springfield crash late Friday night involving a semi-trailer and two other...
Two die in Springfield crash involving semi, two other cars
New casino, lottery laws going into effect
New lottery and gaming laws in Missouri take effect Saturday
Police presence at a home near West Atlantic Street and North Boonville Avenue.
Woman in critical condition after assault in north Springfield
Heather Abbott, 46, disappeared on August 13.
Woman missing for two weeks found dead Saturday in Laclede County
Jessie Detherage and Alex Karns are two Missouri VIP prize winners.
Southwest Missouri vaccine lottery winners ‘shocked’ by prizes, share why they got vaccinated

Latest News

Convoy of Hope departs to La. for relief efforts.
Convoy of Hope activates response teams for Hurricane Ida; 13 trucks depart from Springfield
Convoy of Hope departs for Hurricane Ida relief
A beloved piece of playground equipment went missing from the Rogersville park. On Saturday,...
Rogersville Police searching for missing purple dinosaur playground piece
A beloved piece of playground equipment went missing from the Rogersville park. On Saturday,...
Rogersville Police searching for missing purple dinosaur playground piece