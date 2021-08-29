Advertisement

Springfield city leaders to announce contractor, project design Tuesday for Grant Avenue Parkway

Grant Avenue Parkway project
Grant Avenue Parkway project(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders are expected to announce a design and construction contractor Tuesday for the Grant Avenue Parkway corridor improvement project.

The project comes in an effort to create a multi-use pedestrian and bicycle pathway along Grant Avenue between Sunshine and College Streets. City leaders have reviewed proposals for several months to decide how to overhaul the corridor in the heart of Springfield.

Through the project, the city intends to connect downtown Springfield to the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, linking several community sites and facilities over a three-mile stretch.

“The Parkway route will further connect parks and recreation amenities, neighborhoods, schools, and fill a vital gap in the Ozark Greenways trail network,” according to the Grant Avenue Parkway website.

A $21-million dollar grant will help pay for the parkway corridor. The city has not yet announced a timetable for the project.

A virtual announcement on the winning contractor proposal is set for Monday. For more information, CLICK HERE.

