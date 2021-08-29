Advertisement

Woman in critical condition after assault in north Springfield

Police presence at a home near West Atlantic Street and North Boonville Avenue.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is in critical condition from an assault Saturday morning in north Springfield, police say.

The Springfield Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of West Atlantic Street just before noon Saturday in response to a check well-being call.

Police say a woman suffered critical injuries in an apparent assault and was sent to a hospital for treatment. The exact nature of her injuries is unknown.

A criminal investigations unit with the Springfield Police Department arrived to the home shortly after 5:45 p.m. Authorities continue to investigate the scene and collect evidence.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the investigation. Officers confirmed no firearms were involved in the assault, but have not yet determined if the suspect used a different weapon.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

