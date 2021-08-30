Advertisement

Arkansas virus hospitalizations drop for third day in a row

There were only eight reported open ICU beds across the state of Arkansas Monday. Placing strain on hospitals to treat both COVID-19 patients and others that come in.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hospitalizations in Arkansas for COVID-19 have dropped for the third consecutive day, a sign of hope for a state health care system that’s been strained due to a surge in coronavirus cases.  

The the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that on Saturday, there were 1,272 Arkansas residents hospitalized with the virus, 52 fewer than Friday, the largest drop this month after hospitalizations surged throughout July and August. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said while virus cases are still high in the state, early use of antibody treatments that can help blunt the worst effects of COVID-19 is helping to reduce hospitalizations.  

The newspaper reported that on Saturday, 13,753 vaccine doses were given statewide, 2,210 fewer than a week earlier but 2,574 more than Friday.

