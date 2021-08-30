Assault turns deadly in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman assaulted at a home in north Springfield Saturday has died from her injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of West Atlantic Street around noon Saturday in response to a check well-being call. They found a woman suffering from critical injuries.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the investigation. Officers confirmed no firearms were involved in the assault, but have not yet determined if the suspect used a different weapon.

