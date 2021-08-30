Advertisement

City of Nixa asks drivers not to park on 11 streets

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

A contractor hired by the Nixa Street Department will be doing mill & overlay projects (street resurfacing) in Nixa beginning this week. Below is the list of streets to be resurfaced with a mill & overlay process this year.

Please do not park on the following streets until your street has been resurfaced. Parking on these streets during this project will result in the vehicle being towed at the owner’s expense.

  • Old Wilderness, 14 to Wasson
  • Wasson, Ellen to McCroskey
  • Mclean Ct
  • W Brett Ct
  • Ozark St, South St to Old Bittersweet
  • W Center Cir, around City Hall
  • Old Castle Rd, CC to Tracker
  • Cheyenne Rd
  • North St, Cheyenne to Century Elem.
  • N McCrosky, 14 to Wasson
  • Truman Blvd

