City of Nixa, Mo. closes street after sinkhole opens

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa closed a road Monday after a sinkhole opened.

A small sinkhole opened up next to the roadway on North St. near Cheyenne. Out of an abundance of caution for traffic, the Nixa Street Department closed North St. temporarily between Cheyenne and Fremont. This impacts an area between Nixa and Ozark. Crews hope to reopen the road around 4 p.m. Monday after filling and stabilizing the hole.

This closure will impact all thru traffic including busses and parents picking up children from schools in the area. Only homeowners along North St. will be able to get through to their homes during the closure.

The road closure on North St. will happen Tuesday too after schools begin session, so crews can work to make complete repair of the roadway.

