Convoy of Hope makes way to Louisiana, shares relief plans for Hurricane Ida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope deployed a fleet of 13 trucks Sunday morning to make way toward Louisiana and prepare for Hurricane Ida’s aftermath.

Hurricane Ida reached landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 Hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a Category 3. Experts say Ida is projected to be more powerful wind-speed wise than Hurricane Katrina, which slammed Louisiana exactly 16 years ago.

As a Springfield-based nonprofit and disaster relief organization, Convoy of Hope is preparing for a large response.

“We have been watching this storm for the last couple of days, and it formed quickly. It is going to be a very serious storm,” said Convoy of Hope Ethan Forhetz. “It is in the same area as Katrina 16 years ago, and we know how bad that was.”

As the storm rolls through Louisiana, Convoy of Hope is paying close attention to its path.

“We are trying to go early to get in an area that is right outside of the storm zone so we can move in immediately after the storm moves through,” said Forhetz.

Volunteers with Convoy of Hope will move in as quickly as possible once conditions are deemed safe to do so. They are bringing down 19 disaster vehicles.

“We are prepared to do exactly what we need to do and go exactly where we need to go. We are ready to take on the immediate aftermath with supplies,” said Forhetz.

The organization is bringing down food, water, hygiene products, chainsaws and cleaning supplies.

“It is difficult to know how long we will be down here for, but this is going to be a major response. We plan to be here for a while,” said Forhetz.

Convoy of Hope plans on partnering with churches and setting up camp in a local church in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“We plan on heading in tomorrow morning and bring volunteer army so people can have supplies in the immediate aftermath,” said Forhetz.

The organization also has a large warehouse in Louisiana specifically for hurricane relief.

“We have one in Louisiana because we know hurricanes hit that area. We learned that 16 years ago through Katrina, and then recently through hurricane Laura,”

