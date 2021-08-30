Advertisement

Cox Health Pulmonary Program sees increase in COVID-19 long-hauler patients

By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Nurses at Cox Health Specialty Center are helping COVID-19 long-haul patients get stronger. They’re using cardiac and pulmonary rehab programs.

Leslie Unthank started the program at the beginning of August, after only a few sessions she says she’s already seeing improvements.

“I can climb some steps now I went to Moonshine Beach and had to climb up the hill there, I can take a shower without running out of breath that was a big thing,” patient Leslie Unthank said.

Unthank says she tested positive for COVID-19 back in December, but after a few months she realized she wasn’t getting better.

”I went back to my primary care physician and told her I wasn’t really getting my energy back my heart rate kept spiking and she sent me to a specialist,” Unthank said.

Cardiac Rehab Nurse Kathy Morgan says patients who require hospitalization and continue to have symptoms for at least four-weeks after going home can attend pulmonary rehab if ordered by their doctor.

”It’s 36 sessions, so three months, three times a week Monday, Wednesday and Fridays,” Nurse Kathy Morgan said.

Morgan says patients in the program suffer from many things like fatigue and shortness of breath. In an effort to help with those issues patients do numerous exercises during their session.

“They’ll do the treadmill they’ll do some of the new steps they work their arms and their legs to help build them up and increase their strength and endurance,” Morgan said.

They are also seeing patients of all ages.

”20 has been my youngest patient and on up,” Morgan said.

She says it’s great to see the growth of those in the program over time.

”They put the work in and that’s what it takes, said Morgan.

”It’s the small things that are improving, I can’t say I have a big picture yet, but all the little things are adding up,” Unthank said.

Morgan says for those still struggling with symptom, there is hope and wants to remind the community about the other two rehab locations in Branson West and Springfield.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

