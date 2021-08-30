Advertisement

Judge grants access to popular swimming hole in Christian County

Lindenlure/Christian County
Lindenlure/Christian County
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEAR HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County judge ruled in favor of the public in a case involving the popular river access Lindenlure.

The fight over public access at the popular swimming hole on the Finley River ended up in court. Judge Laura Johnson found Canyon Road was a public road by common law dedication. Owners prevented the public from using the road in the past. But the court did not find it was a public road by statute.

The result is the same. The public will get access to all of Canyon Road, as well as an easement between the road and the river. Landowners placed a gate and concrete blocks on the road in March of 2020. The judge ordered it removed in 20 days.

One landowner says he wishes this would have all been handled differently. He says he became a landowner at Lindenlure only two months before being named in the lawsuit. He says he understands the public’s need for access to rivers, but also has concerns about trash and alcohol related activity, and law enforcement resources that will be diverted to the area.

David Romano, who led the effort for public access, says his newly formed non-profit, River Access Coalition, wants to work with the landowners to take care of Lindenlure.

“I know there’s some ill will now because of the court case, but we don’t want them to view this as having suffered a defeat in court,” said Romano. “We’d rather they see it as having gained some new allies in maintaining that river access in a positive manner for everyone.”

Though the judge’s ruling gives the public access to Canyon Road, it does not order Christian County to maintain the road.

One of the attorneys on the defendant’s says there is no decision yet on if they will appeal.

