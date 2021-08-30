Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lab mix puppy found at Lake Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re featuring a puppy that may have been running loose for quite awhile.

Animal control picked this dog last Monday, August 23rd, and are making that assumption based on her very thin appearance.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “she is a bit on the thin side. Part of that is because she’s going through that lanky teenager phase that puppies go through, but part of it is possibly she’s been running for awhile, so she’s a bit on the thin side.”

He says it’s hard to pin down her breed. They think she’s a mix of a Lab, Shepherd or Hound.

She’s about six to eight months old and was found near Lake Springfield Park. She didn’t have a collar, tag or chip but she seems very socialized and sweet and may have gotten away from an owner at the park.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post any lost or found animals on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Instructions are pinned to the top of the page. Please include a picture, city and cross streets and your contact email or number.

