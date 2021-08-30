Advertisement

Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEAR GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man drowned after he jumped off a 125 foot tall cliff Saturday afternoon.

The patrol says Thomas Painter, 41, of Bosworth jumped from the cliff at the 64.5 mile marker.

This is Troop F’s 5th drowning of August and 11th drowning this year.

