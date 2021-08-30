Advertisement

Missouri State University reports drop in COVID-19 cases compared to first week of 2020

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University President Clif Smart tweeted Monday morning the number of COVID-19 cases during the first week of school totaled 26, a decline of 141 during the first week of class in 2020.

More than 52 percent of the students living on campus are vaccinated according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. And 34 percent of all students are vaccinated. And 77% of faculty, staff and administrators have received vaccinations.

The university updates its COVID-19 dashboard every Monday. CLICK HERE to track it.

