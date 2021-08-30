Mom punches mountain lion to save 5-year-old son

CALABASAS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A 5-year-old California boy is recovering after he was attacked by a mountain lion while playing outside near his home.

California Fish and Wildlife officers say the 5-year-old boy’s mother saved his life from a mountain lion attack Thursday.

The boy was playing near a tree near his home in Calabasas, California, when a 65-pound mountain lion attacked and dragged him about 45 yards. His mother heard his screams and ran outside to investigate.

She immediately began punching the mountain lion to make it let go of her son.

“This mom’s an absolute hero who saved her son’s life. There’s no question about it,” said Capt. Patrick Foy with Fish and Wildlife.

The 5-year-old was hospitalized after suffering wounds to his head, neck and upper torso, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Wildlife officers found the animal who attacked the boy and killed it. They believe it was a younger mountain lion just learning to hunt on its own.

Authorities say this was the first human attack by a mountain lion in the Santa Monica mountains in more than 20 years.

Experts say if you encounter a mountain lion, do not attempt to run away. Instead, make yourself look bigger and give it space to move on. If that doesn’t work, use physical action or throw items.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.