New restaurant, Ramata Italian, coming to the Branson Landing this fall

Ramata Italian, specializing in Italian food, is under construction in Branson Landing’s Neighborhood District.(Branson Landing)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Another restaurant is preparing to open doors at the Branson Landing this fall.

Ramata Italian, specializing in Italian food, is under construction in Branson Landing’s Neighborhood District. Restaurant owners plan to open doors across from Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar.

The restaurant is designed to seat more than 200 people. It will include a bar and lounge, dining room, chef’s table and private dining room, according to HCW Development. Other unique features include a 500-bottle glass wine case featuring some of the finest Italian wines in the world and a large firepit on a patio.

The Branson Landing released a few renderings of the restaurant Sunday. It’s unknown exactly when the restaurant will open.

