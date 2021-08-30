Advertisement

PICTURES: See the damage from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fearsome Hurricane Ida has left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters and pleading to be rescued, while making a shambles of the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering, late-summer heat.

One of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland has now weakened into a tropical storm as it pushes inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds. No major flooding was reported inside the flood control system that protect New Orleans, but with communications spotty and no power, the extent of the damage across the city was not immediately clear.

See the images of the storm above.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Police presence at a home near West Atlantic Street and North Boonville Avenue.
Woman in critical condition after assault in north Springfield
Police say Nancy Lee Gibson, 76, was discharged from Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, August 25.
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Springfield found safe
Heather Abbott, 46, disappeared on August 13.
Woman missing for two weeks found dead Saturday in Laclede County
A few showers and storms will develop through the day, with locally heavy rain.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today is our best chance of rain this week

Latest News

PICTURES: See the damage from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi
PICTURES: See the damage from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi
Monett school leaders defend decision to require masks in light of AG lawsuit against masking at schools
Missouri State University reports drop in COVID-19 cases compared to first week of 2020