Symptoms of fall allergies versus those of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall allergy season is nearly here.

Telling the difference between allergies and COVID-19 can be rather difficult. As fall allergy season gets into full swing, more will be feeling the effects. And knowing if it is allergies or something else could become more of a challenge.

For those suffering from allergies, the symptoms are familiar.

“I have itchy, watery eyes, coughing, sneezing and a scratchy throat,” said allergy sufferer Rosa Taylor.

They mirror many of the same symptoms as COVID-19.

“The drainage, the congestion, you know even rash now, hives, you know, sometimes I see that with people that have really bad allergies,” said Minh-Thu Le, MD, an allergist with CoxHealth. “But now we are seeing that with COVID too.”

Rosa said she’s not concerned about the difference or similarity.

“No,” she began. “Because I’ve looked up the symptoms of COVID and compared them with allergies.”

The allergen causing the most problems right now is ragweed, which is in the high category according to Monday’s allergy report. Mold and grass are moderate. No matter what usually bothers you, you usually know when you have to deal with it.

“If you think, you know, you’re in your allergy season,” began Dr. Le. “That’s a lot different than not being in allergy season and having symptoms.”

Doctor Le added if allergy medication that normally helps get rid of your symptoms doesn’t seem to be working, then it may be something other than allergies. And you should check with your doctor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.