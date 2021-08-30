Advertisement

Transportation

Destination 2045 is the five-year update to the Ozarks Transportation Organization’s Long Range...
Destination 2045 is the five-year update to the Ozarks Transportation Organization’s Long Range Transportation Plan.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Transportation Organization (OTO), the Springfield-area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), is taking public through September 15 for Destination 2045, the region’s long range transportation plan.

READ DRAFT PLAN: https://media.ozarkstransportation.org/documents/DraftDestination2045_08122021.pdf

Destination 2045 is the five-year update to the Ozarks Transportation Organization’s Long Range Transportation Plan. This plan looks to 2045 to determine transportation needs and priorities throughout the region. Solidified with public input, the OTO looks forward to implementing this plan during the five years until the next update.

Online Public Meetings:

OTO is hosting an online public meeting throughout the public involvement period. The public is invited to evaluate the plan recommendations, review background information and maps, and provide feedback through a quick survey. Join the meeting here: https://www.ozarkstransportation.org/what-we-do/destination2045.

A live public meeting will be held online Tuesday, August 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. OTO staff will be available to answer questions the public may have regarding the Plan and its recommendations. The public may join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88991939024 or watch through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ozarkstransportationorganization.

Drafts of the Plan are available for review: · GiveUsYourInput.org (http://giveusyourinput.org/)

· City Utilities Transit Center, 211 N. Main, Springfield

· Springfield-Greene County Library Center, 4653 South Campbell, Springfield

· Springfield-Greene County Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expy, Springfield

· Christian County Library Nixa Branch, 208 N. McCroskey, Nixa

· Christian County Library Ozark Branch, 1005 N. 4th Ave, Ozark

· MoDOT Southwest District Office, 3025 E. Kearney, Springfield

· OTO offices at 2208 W. Chesterfield Blvd., Suite 101, Springfield

Comments can be submitted via: • Online at GiveUsYourInput.org (http://giveusyourinput.org/) • Email at comment@ozarkstransportation.org

• Mail at 2208 W. Chesterfield Blvd., Suite 101, Springfield, MO 65807

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Police presence at a home near West Atlantic Street and North Boonville Avenue.
Woman in critical condition after assault in north Springfield
Police say Nancy Lee Gibson, 76, was discharged from Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, August 25.
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Springfield found safe
Heather Abbott, 46, disappeared on August 13.
Woman missing for two weeks found dead Saturday in Laclede County
A few showers and storms will develop through the day, with locally heavy rain.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today is our best chance of rain this week

Latest News

Missouri nursing home workers lag far behind in vaccinations
FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
Missouri prosecutor files motion to free longtime inmate
A tree fell on a house in Round Oak Subdivision in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish during...
WATCH: Springfield’s Convoy of Hope assisting victims of Hurricane Ida
Judge grants access to popular swimming hole in Christian County