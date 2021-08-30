SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Transportation Organization (OTO), the Springfield-area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), is taking public through September 15 for Destination 2045, the region’s long range transportation plan.

READ DRAFT PLAN: https://media.ozarkstransportation.org/documents/DraftDestination2045_08122021.pdf

Destination 2045 is the five-year update to the Ozarks Transportation Organization’s Long Range Transportation Plan. This plan looks to 2045 to determine transportation needs and priorities throughout the region. Solidified with public input, the OTO looks forward to implementing this plan during the five years until the next update.

Online Public Meetings:

OTO is hosting an online public meeting throughout the public involvement period. The public is invited to evaluate the plan recommendations, review background information and maps, and provide feedback through a quick survey. Join the meeting here: https://www.ozarkstransportation.org/what-we-do/destination2045.

A live public meeting will be held online Tuesday, August 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. OTO staff will be available to answer questions the public may have regarding the Plan and its recommendations. The public may join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88991939024 or watch through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ozarkstransportationorganization.

Drafts of the Plan are available for review: · GiveUsYourInput.org (http://giveusyourinput.org/)

· City Utilities Transit Center, 211 N. Main, Springfield

· Springfield-Greene County Library Center, 4653 South Campbell, Springfield

· Springfield-Greene County Library Station, 2535 N. Kansas Expy, Springfield

· Christian County Library Nixa Branch, 208 N. McCroskey, Nixa

· Christian County Library Ozark Branch, 1005 N. 4th Ave, Ozark

· MoDOT Southwest District Office, 3025 E. Kearney, Springfield

· OTO offices at 2208 W. Chesterfield Blvd., Suite 101, Springfield

Comments can be submitted via: • Online at GiveUsYourInput.org (http://giveusyourinput.org/) • Email at comment@ozarkstransportation.org

• Mail at 2208 W. Chesterfield Blvd., Suite 101, Springfield, MO 65807

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.