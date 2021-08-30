Advertisement

WATCH: Springfield’s Convoy of Hope assisting victims of Hurricane Ida

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is working its way into Louisiana to help the victims of Hurricane Ida.

Trucks of supplies began arriving in the state on Monday. The relief agency deployed a fleet of 13 trucks Sunday morning. It is preparing for a large response.

Hurricane Ida reached landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 Hurricane. Experts say Ida is projected to be more powerful wind-speed wise than Hurricane Katrina, which slammed Louisiana exactly 16 years ago.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Police presence at a home near West Atlantic Street and North Boonville Avenue.
Woman in critical condition after assault in north Springfield
Police say Nancy Lee Gibson, 76, was discharged from Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, August 25.
UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Springfield found safe
Heather Abbott, 46, disappeared on August 13.
Woman missing for two weeks found dead Saturday in Laclede County
A few showers and storms will develop through the day, with locally heavy rain.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today is our best chance of rain this week

Latest News

Destination 2045 is the five-year update to the Ozarks Transportation Organization’s Long Range...
Transportation
Missouri nursing home workers lag far behind in vaccinations
FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
Missouri prosecutor files motion to free longtime inmate
Judge grants access to popular swimming hole in Christian County