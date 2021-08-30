WATCH: Springfield’s Convoy of Hope assisting victims of Hurricane Ida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is working its way into Louisiana to help the victims of Hurricane Ida.

Trucks of supplies began arriving in the state on Monday. The relief agency deployed a fleet of 13 trucks Sunday morning. It is preparing for a large response.

Hurricane Ida reached landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 Hurricane. Experts say Ida is projected to be more powerful wind-speed wise than Hurricane Katrina, which slammed Louisiana exactly 16 years ago.

