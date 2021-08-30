On Your Side Investigation Update: Progress at fallen Springfield officer’s gravesite

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The gravesite for fallen Springfield Police Officer Chris Walsh looks different these days.

You might recall our On Your Side Investigation about him not having a headstone.

There’s progress. The black bench is placed. There’s also a base installed. That monument will eventually be about six-feet-tall. You might remember just a few weeks ago, there was only a temporary marker placed by friends.

Sheri Walsh paid more than $16,000 for the monument when she ordered it in December. She says Rivermonte promised it would be delivered in March, for the anniversary of his death. She says they lost the order. Then it was Memorial Day and then July with no movement.

After our story aired, friends of Walsh say Rivermonte management apologized. Communication is good now. They’re making a temporary granite marker at no cost. That should be in by next week.

We have word on when everything should be done. On Your Side reached out to management asking for an interview. They said they’re ‘working privately with the family to complete the memorial to their satisfaction.’

