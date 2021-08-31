Advertisement

Central Missouri authorities say man accused of killing teacher, her daughter is attempting to disappear

JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43 and her daughter Jozee Abitz.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON, Mo. (AP) — The Boone County (Mo.) Sheriff’s office says a 45-year-old man suspected of killing a woman and her daughter last week is attempting to disappear.

JT McClean, of Fulton, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 22 deaths of 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter in their home south of Columbia.

Authorities said Monday it’s unclear how McLean, who is a trucker, is traveling because all his vehicles have been located. Court documents say McLean was Abitz’s boyfriend and his vehicle was seen leaving Abitz’s home on the day their bodies were found.

Evidence indicated Abitz, an elementary school teacher in Fulton, was strangled and her daughter was drowned.

