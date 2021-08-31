City of Lebanon, Mo. unveils new sidewalk; project done by high school students

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Lebanon along with Lebanon High School unveiled a new sidewalk on Adams Avenue. The idea came about from Lebanon High School students.

”We did a civil discourse unit in our history and English classes and we just kind of brainstormed ideas with our classmates that would make Lebanon a better place to be in,” said Senior Allison Drennan.

The students came up with a sidewalk because they found out a lot of students walk to school and needed a safer place to walk. The students started this project sophomore year in their honors English and honors political science class.

”I think the idea was to learn a little bit more about local government and how it works,” said Grace Johnson, a Lebanon High School Senior.

The teachers who taught the classes could not stop smiling when talking about their students.

“It is so cool that the kids got excited. The city was like we can’t build it where you want it, they wanted it on 64 Highway, they were like we don’t own that, (it) will be expensive,” said Stephanie Hasty, Lebanon High School Teacher.

Both teachers said the project helped their students feel like they are valued.

”It is really amazing to see direct government in action and kids getting to have a direct impact & that as a member of this community your voice matters,” said Amanda Perschall

”The students got the opportunity to work with the mayor on this project after he visited their class.

”They really are the future and being able to get their input on what they want and what we can do,” said Mayor Jared Carr.

The teachers say they plan to continue this project again.

