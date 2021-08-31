Fire damages apartment units in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters are investigating a fire damaging several units in a Springfield apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the John B. Hughes apartments in the 2100 block of North Clifton.

The fire impacted five units. Investigators say it started in a first floor apartment. Crews found heavy fire upon arrival with flames and smoke extending to a second floor apartment. Firefighters say the worst damage was contained to where the fire started.

Firefighters say no one was hurt in the fire. The fire marshal will investigate, but does not believe the fire is suspicious.

