Greene Co. man accused of sexually abusing multiple young girls for decades

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man is behind bars accused of sexually abusing kids for years.

Edward Martinez first caught the eye of prosecutors in two different states 25 years ago but they couldn’t bring him up on charges.

“When you read one of these cases, emotionally you always want to charge right away, said Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson.

He says he understands that crimes against children affect the community in a profound way.

“They’re not easy for us. The hardest thing in one of these cases is to decline a case for prosecution when in your gut you know it happened,” he said.

He says his team has to evaluate each case closely to find admissible evidence and facts they can use to get a conviction. He says that was a struggle in the past regarding the accusations against Edward Martinez.

According to court records Martinez is accused of grooming and sexually abusing several young girls between the ages of 4 and 13 for decades.

Patterson says it wasn’t until recently that past accusations could be used in court.

“Prior to 2014 you had to evaluate these cases and if you knew about a history like this you would not, in most cases, be able to bring that evidence before a judge or jury that heard that case,” he explained.

He says a change in Missouri’s state constitution is proving to be a valuable tool for authorities.

“Now when you have a victim of sex crime under the age of 18 you can use both charged and uncharged prior conduct if it goes either to corroborate the victim’s account or to show propensity to commit this crime. We didn’t have that tool for many years. Now we do. That is one of the things that makes this case able to move forward today,” explained Patterson.

He credits the Republic Police Department with making prosecution this time around possible.

“Kudos to Detective Stephenson who working with the multi-district team and through his investigation brought forward the propensity evidence as well as the incident allegations so we could go forward,” said Patterson.

Martinez was arraigned Monday morning and entered a plea of not guilty.

He’s being held without bond. Authorities believe he’s a threat to the community.

Martinez will be back in front of a judge Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.