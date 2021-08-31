Pulaski County, Mo. deputies identify human remains found Tuesday

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators in Pulaski County, Mo. say they have identified human remains found Tuesday. However, Sheriff Jimmy Bench says he is not releasing the victim’s name.

Deputies responded to the report of possible human remains near the 20000 block of State Highway 28.

Sheriff Bench says he hopes to release more information soon. He thanked the St. Robert Police Department and the Pulaski County coroner for assistance in the case.

