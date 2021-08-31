Advertisement

Pulaski County, Mo. deputies identify human remains found Tuesday

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators in Pulaski County, Mo. say they have identified human remains found Tuesday. However, Sheriff Jimmy Bench says he is not releasing the victim’s name.

Deputies responded to the report of possible human remains near the 20000 block of State Highway 28.

Sheriff Bench says he hopes to release more information soon. He thanked the St. Robert Police Department and the Pulaski County coroner for assistance in the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at a home near West Atlantic Street and North Boonville Avenue.
Police say man accused of killing grandmother in Springfield home
Republic School District changes masking policy to recommended
Edward Martinez mugshot
Greene Co. man accused of sexually abusing multiple young girls for decades
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks
A dying complex of storms could affect parts of central Missouri by late morning or early...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Small Chance for Storms Tonight

Latest News

Scammers are always looking for opportunities to play your heartstrings and get money....A...
Hurricane Ida, end of Afghanistan War the latest current events to bring out scammers
Photo provided by the Laclede County Sheriff Department
Lebanon, Mo. business owner charged with sodomizing a child, tampering with a witness
Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m.
Rescue teams searching for missing hiker along Buffalo National River
A dying complex of storms could affect parts of central Missouri by late morning or early...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Small Chance for Storms Tonight
Shadowrock Park in Forsyth, Mo. reopens after flooding