MASKING CHANGE: Republic School District changes masking policy

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic School Board approved a new plan to allow recommended masking, instead of making it a requirement.

The change to the district’s Return to Learn plan goes into Tuesday. Masking will be recommended, but not required inside district facilities. A federal order requires on school buses. In addition, the district will be seeking feedback regarding the current implementation of the Return to Learn Plan at the end of September.

Because universal masking is required by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department in order for the district to implement modified quarantines, moving to recommended masking means close contacts (usually those within 3-6 feet for 15 minutes or longer) will be required to traditionally quarantine unless they are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms. Below you’ll find a graphic that explains how traditional quarantines work per the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. In addition, the below infographic summarizes the Return to Learn Plan that will go into effect Tuesday, August 31. The full document can be found HERE.

School leaders say it was determined the first week of school provided a solid foundation and routines for students, families and employees setting good tone for the remainder of the school year. In addition, all buildings are currently below 2% in regards to the number of students and employees in traditional quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19.

As stated in the Return to Learn Plan, it is possible the masking portion, along with other pieces of the plan, may be reevaluated and adjusted throughout the year and by building depending on the impact of COVID19. Below is a description of the criteria that will be utilized to determine the need for a change in masking on an individual building basis.

The number of positive COVID19 cases combined with the number of traditional quarantines in each individual school building is above 7% of the population. Patrons can monitor this percentage at https://www.republicschools.org/healthupdates

AND/OR

District/building COVID19 trends show an increase or an extenuating circumstance exists.

AND/OR

Overall community spread of the disease is rapidly increasing.

AND/OR

Substitutes are unavailable for needed positions.

