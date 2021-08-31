Advertisement

Police arrest man after wandering parking lot of Springfield-Branson National Airport with bolt cutters & a gun

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man at the Springfield-National Airport Tuesday morning after he was wandering the parking lot with bolt cutters and a gun.

Investigators found the man parked behind the airport’s rental car parking lot. They say he was walking around aimlessly with a pair of bolt cutters and a gun on his hip. When police at the airport made contact with him, he was trying to cut his own truck with a knife.

After attempting to talk with him, investigators say he then started walking to the terminal with his hand fidgeting around his gun. Police used a Taser to subdue him.

Medical personnel transported him to a Springfield hospital for an evaluation.

