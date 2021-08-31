Rescue teams searching for missing hiker along Buffalo National River

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, working with the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Harrison Fire Department, Mennonite Disaster Service, and other volunteers is coordinating the search and rescue effort for a missing woman in the Hawksbill Craig area in the Ozark National Forest.

Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m. She was reported as overdue Monday afternoon. Search efforts began Monday evening and are ongoing. The terrain is steep and rugged.

If you have any information pertaining to these efforts, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 870-446-5124. To ensure the safety of all search and rescue personnel, volunteers are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office before responding. They can be contacted at 870-446-5124.

