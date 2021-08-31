Advertisement

Shadowrock Park in Forsyth, Mo. reopens after flooding

After months of being closed because of flooding Shadowrock Park in Forsyth, Mo. is back open.
By Madison Horner
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - After months of being closed, because of flooding Shadowrock Park in Forsyth, Mo. reopened.

City leaders say because of recent complaints from people in the community the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hope to make some changes.

“They are hoping to try to facilitate an experiment where they lower the levels at different times of the year after rain events to see if we can stop the flooding,” Forsyth City Administrator Chris Robertson said.

Robertson says Shadowrock Park is a focal point of the community and for Forysth’s Aaron Dunn, it’s been a waiting game the past few months.

”I drive past here every day and look down at the park watching the levels come down a little bit here and there just waiting for it to come back,” Aaron Dunn said.

Dunn says the park is a great spot to relax, but when it floods so often it’s hard to do that.

”It makes it hard to fish, that’s my biggest complaint,” Dunn said.

He says that’s not the only thing for the community to do when the park is open.

”Pavilions are down here and people picnic,” Dunn said.

Robertson says after a flood it takes a few weeks to get everything cleaned up.

”We want to disinfect the playground equipment and different structures that the public uses to make sure everything is safe,” Robertson said.

He says repair costs change, depending on the damage.

”This time wasn’t so bad it was mainly trash and we get a lot of help from community service workers and volunteers that help us paint,” Robertson said.

The city is also developing another park in town called Shoals Bend Park.

”We knew we needed to have an alternate plan when the park does flood,” said Robertson.

This will allow the city to still hold civic events when the current space isn’t available.

”There’s a ball field, like I said a new pavilion, basketball courts and we’re going to put in a tennis court,” said Robertson.

If you do visit the park, be aware of the structures with tape around them, because they’re not safe to use at this time.

