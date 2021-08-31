WATCH: Police release video of suspect in deadly shootings of 2 outside Branson, Mo. restaurant

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police released new surveillance video Tuesday investigators say shows a suspect in a deadly double-shooting outside a Branson restaurant.

The shooting happened the night of May 29 behind the Famous Dave’s restaurant on 76 Country Boulevard. Krystle Buhl, 38, of Forsyth and Richard McMahan, 39, of Merriam Woods, died in the shootings.

In the video, police say the suspect is seen walking to the area where the crime happened at the time the crime happened at the top of the video. Less than a minute later, the same suspect is seen running away from the scene. Although the video was recorded at night and the quality isn’t ideal, the Branson Police Department encourages anyone to watch and share the video in hopes someone might recognize the suspect or it sparks information.

Investigators have been working non-stop on this case and continue to follow up on evidence and information as it develops. Police do not believe this was a random incident and do not believe there ever was or is an ongoing threat to the public.

This is the department’s first homicide since 2016.

The Branson Police Department encourages anyone who may have information about this case to call the Citizen Alert to Crime Hotline (CATCH) at 417-334-1085 or by filling out an online Crime Tip Submission on the Branson Police Department’s website.

