Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to involvement in beheading of man

By WJAR Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, N.H. (WJAR) - A New Hampshire woman accused of helping her husband in a brutal murder has struck a plea deal.

Britany Barron pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault.

The 32-year-old has been behind bars since late September, when prosecutors say she falsified or destroyed evidence in Amerault’s murder.

They allege that her husband Armando Barron beat her after discovering text messages from Amerault, then used her phone to lure Amerault to a park where he attacked him.

“During the attack, Armando Barron forced Jonathan into the trunk of his own car, where a few minutes later, he repeatedly shot Jonathan and killed him,” said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati.

The state says Armando Barron then commanded Britany Barron’s to drive Amerault’s car while he drove theirs, in tandem, to a wooded area.

They say he burned Amerault’s personal items, and told Britany to clean the car, before moving further into the woods.

“It’s at this second site where Armando Barron told the defendant to cut off Jonathan’s head,” Agati said.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of falsifying evidence, as well as trying to dispose of his body.

She could be eligible for parole after a year and a half.

The victim’s parents said her plea deals were too lenient.

“For hours and days after Jonathan was murdered, she committed unspeakable, barbaric crimes against him,” Agati said. “Then discarded him like something you would wipe off your shoes.”

A judge will consider the terms at a later sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at a home near West Atlantic Street and North Boonville Avenue.
Police say man accused of killing grandmother in Springfield home
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks
Republic School District changes masking policy to recommended
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by...
PICTURES: See the damage from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

Latest News

Experts warn gas prices will rise due to Hurricane Ida.
Gas prices expected to rise after Hurricane Ida
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Dr. Anthony Fauci offered support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.
Fauci says mandating COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren ‘a good idea’
Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for schoolchildren.
Fauci offers support for vaccine mandates in schoolchildren