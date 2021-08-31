Advertisement

On Your Side: What to buy in September

Here's what to buy in September.
Here's what to buy in September.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are deals to be had in September.

Buy a bike

New bicycle models are typically released in the early fall. Try to not be picky. As with many industries, the pandemic impacts materials. To make way for new wheels, retailers mark down current stock. Save even more and buy an older model.

Buy jeans

Buy a lot of jeans. September is one of the best times of the year to buy denim because of back-to-school and cooler weather.

Apple Products

Buy so called ‘old’ Apple products. September is historically the month new Apple iPhones, iPads and watches are unveiled. That means older generation models will see steep discounts.

See the eye doctor

If you do not remember the last time you saw your eye doctor, it’s probably time to book an appointment. You’re in luck. September is when many offer back-to-school discounts, especially on glasses and contacts combo deals.

Labor Day sales

You know the obvious, end of summer bargains. Selection is low, just like the prices. Buy a lawn mower, outdoor furniture and garden supplies. Labor Day deals offer deep discounts on large appliances and mattresses, just remember delivery dates are pushed back because of COVID-19.

Add these items to your grocery list. September is National Chicken Month, National Potato Month, and National Rice Month. Expect these items to be on sale all month long.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at a home near West Atlantic Street and North Boonville Avenue.
Police say man accused of killing grandmother in Springfield home
Republic School District changes masking policy to recommended
Edward Martinez mugshot
Greene Co. man accused of sexually abusing multiple young girls for decades
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Man drowns after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks
There is a chance for showers overnight tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Small Chance for Storms Tonight

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Number of Arkansas COVID patients on ventilators climbing
Lebanon High School students participate in getting a new sidewalk in town
Lebanon High School students participate in getting a new sidewalk in town
There is a chance for showers overnight tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Small Chance for Storms Tonight
Lebanon High School students participate in unveiling
City of Lebanon, Mo. unveils new sidewalk; project done by high school students