On Your Side: What to buy in September

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are deals to be had in September.

Buy a bike

New bicycle models are typically released in the early fall. Try to not be picky. As with many industries, the pandemic impacts materials. To make way for new wheels, retailers mark down current stock. Save even more and buy an older model.

Buy jeans

Buy a lot of jeans. September is one of the best times of the year to buy denim because of back-to-school and cooler weather.

Apple Products

Buy so called ‘old’ Apple products. September is historically the month new Apple iPhones, iPads and watches are unveiled. That means older generation models will see steep discounts.

See the eye doctor

If you do not remember the last time you saw your eye doctor, it’s probably time to book an appointment. You’re in luck. September is when many offer back-to-school discounts, especially on glasses and contacts combo deals.

Labor Day sales

You know the obvious, end of summer bargains. Selection is low, just like the prices. Buy a lawn mower, outdoor furniture and garden supplies. Labor Day deals offer deep discounts on large appliances and mattresses, just remember delivery dates are pushed back because of COVID-19.

Add these items to your grocery list. September is National Chicken Month, National Potato Month, and National Rice Month. Expect these items to be on sale all month long.

