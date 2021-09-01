Branson, Mo. Police Dept. hopes new video footage leads to answers shooting deaths of 2 in May

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department shared a video outside a restaurant with a glimpse of a person who may be the suspect in a May shooting leaving two dead.

The video from the Famous Dave’s restaurant along State Highway 76. In the video you see someone walking up after hours in the dark. It later shows that person running from the scene. When officers arrived, they found Krystle Buhl and Richard McMahan dead. Detectives are looking at other clues they can’t share with the public.

Police Chief Jeff Matthews says they know the video isn’t ideal, but he hopes it encourages people to watch and share in hopes someone might recognize the suspect.

“Think about where you were that night what you may have seen so maybe you can tell us something that you saw that you thought was unusual,” Chief Jeff Matthews said. ”But, this is one piece that we felt we could share to try to spur somebody’s memory to try to get us additional tips in this double homicide.”

He says detectives have fully searched the area where the shooting happened.

“We believe we have secured all of the video evidence that we can at this point,” said Chief Matthews.

Since the video was released he says they have had people reach out to them.

Branson Police say if you saw anything suspicious that night and haven’t reported it yet, is the time to give them that information.”

