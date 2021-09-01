CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive charged with not paying child support.
Travis Walter Watts is also charged with delivering a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Springfield police detectives want your help finding a fugitive. Travis Walter Watts is charged in Greene County with not paying child support and resisting arrest. He’s also accused of delivering a controlled substance. Investigators say Watts is a suspect in burglaries and car thefts.
Travis Watts is 35-years-old. Police say he has connections in Mount Vernon. Watts is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has dark brown/gray hair and hazel eyes.
If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS {8477}. There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip puts Watts behind bars.
