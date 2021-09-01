Advertisement

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating woman reported missing

Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25.
Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s office needs your help locating a woman reported missing.

Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25. Investigators say she has ties to Dallas, Laclede and Greene Counties.

Contact Detective Simmons with any information as to her whereabouts at (417) 345-2441

