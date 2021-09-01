Advertisement

Final plans for Grant Avenue Parkway project in Springfield revealed

By Frances Watson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Soon Grant Avenue in Springfield will become a destination that will connect Wonders of Wildlife to the downtown area.

The $22 million project, funded by a federal grant, has been in the works for a few years.

Tuesday plans final plans for the overhaul and contractor that will lead the improvements was revealed.

Radmacher Brothers Excavating Company will lead Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineering, Hoerr Schaudt landscape architecture and urban design services, VSM Engineering, utility coordination and storm drainage design services, Custom Engineering, electrical engineering services for underground utilities and Shockey Consulting, planning and public engagement consultation on the project.

“A lot of this stuff is crumbling down,” said Jeanne Walton.

She lives in the west central neighborhood of Springfield. She says she’s seen the city evolve over the past few decades.

“It has grown like I never would have believed,” she said.

Walton says that although she wishes some of the town’s old buildings and features were preserved she’s excited to see how the Grant Avenue Project will transform her neighborhood.

“I don’t like change that much. I like renovation,” she said.

That’s what developers have planned.

The project will cover a three miles starting with a gateway near the corner of Grant Avenue and Sunshine Street.

A few other features include a multi-use pedestrian and bicycle pathway, a roundabout near Parkview High School as well as additional green space and improvements for Fassnight and Hawthorne Parks.

“This is a big infrastructure project,” said Kristen Milliam with the city of Springfield.

She says there aren’t any plans to acquire homes or private property as of now.

“I was involved with talking to property owners one-on-one throughout the process. I heard a lot of their fears and concerns. People were worried about their homes. They will not be impacted fully,” she explained.

Milliam says just small areas will be used as right-of-ways during construction.

Developers will remove the center turn lane on Grant Avenue to create more space.

“They’re excited. They want to see changes. The west central neighborhood is very supportive and very involved in this project,” said Milliam.

Walton said, “It just needs some TLC and whenever you get stuff around it looking better then everything starts looking better.”

Project details will have to be signed off by city council. Their final approval is expected by October.

Construction could start as early as 2022 and could wrap up by 2024.

You can find more information on the project here.

