Firefighters battled Tuesday afternoon apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a number of residents were impacted after a fire at an apartment complex in Springfield Tuesday.

That fire happened at the John B Hughes apartments.

“Upon arrival, we found heavy fire coming from one of the apartments,” said Steve Stinnett, SFD Battalion Chief. “And people evacuating the building.”

One of those residents was Kaeliegh Culver, whose apartment shared a wall where the fire was burning.

When the smoke alarms in the building went off, her fiancé opened the door to see what was happening.

“There was nothing but smoke going down the entire hallway,” Culver began. “So he like grabbed the kids and ran so I ran in the bedroom, I got my son, I call 911, I was like we need help. There’s a fire in building 9.”

Once out of the building she tried to help others get out.

“I went over to this side and I was just banging on doors trying to get everyone out,” she said. “I’m like, hey, there’s a fire, you got to get out.”

She wasn’t the only one who helped.

“My fiancé had to help carry the person that jumped two stories window,” said Culver. “She had jumped, she couldn’t get out, the fire was so big so it was just a mess. It was pretty scary. I don’t ever want to experience that again.”

It was a scary fire, but with a bit of good news.

“Nobody was injured,” said Stinnett

“It’s pretty great that no one got hurt with how bad the fire was,” said Culver. “Because it was really bad for a while.”

The cause of the fire is unknown, but doesn’t appear suspicious.

A fire marshal is investigating.

