FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Update your emergency kit for every season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - September 1 marks the unofficial start of fall, but severe and hazardous weather can happen any time of the year.

Quentin Black, the Deputy Director for the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, said, “With the fall season coming in, you’ll start to notice a lot less vegetation and it’s going to cause a lot more flooding with that.”

Missouri and Arkansas both average two tornadoes a month for September and October. This time of year, we also see severe storms and even some flooding. Snow has fallen as early as October.

Linda Davis, who is the Community Preparedness Officer for FEMA, said, “We like to share the message of preparedness with the intent of moving people from becoming simply aware of the importance of preparedness, to actually taking action in the steps needed to make them prepare.”

These steps start with having an emergency kit and coming up with an emergency preparedness plan. The kit and plan need to be updated with the changing seasons.

For example, since the days will soon be cooler, add warm clothes to the kit and make sure an ice scraper is in the back of your car. Pack kitty litter in your car as well to provide traction in snow or ice.

Do not let your phone be the primary source of a flashlight. In the case of an emergency, your phone may be misplaced or may be out of battery.

“Having a standalone flashlight is beneficial for every kit,” Black said.

You also do not want to rely solely on your phone as a way to receive warnings. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your kit.

Davis said, “I also encourage people, particularly with families, to make sure that they have shoes in there to go back.”

Check the batteries in your kit are not corroded. Make sure the food is not past the expiration date. Restock the first aid kit with more bandages and band aids.

Put the kit in an easy to grab spot and then work on your emergency plan.

Davis said, “How will you communicate? How will you know if you need to leave and evacuate? How will you do that if you need shelter in place, where will you be in your home?”

For tips on how to make an emergency plan, visit Ready.gov

Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management has tips available on their website for coming up with an emergency plan.

Items to put in your kit:

Cash as ATMs and credit card machines might not work during power outages

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food), manual can opener, and pet essentials

Flashlight

First aid kit and prescription medications

Whistle to signal for help

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties for personal hygiene and sanitation

Dust mask to help filter possible contaminated air

Extra batteries

