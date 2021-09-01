Investigators say fight leads to death outside Springfield apartment complex; 1 charged

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutor filed a second-degree murder charge in a deadly assault outside a Springfield apartment complex.

Jacob Dylan Dejong, 23, faces charges in the death of Larry Woods.

Investigators responded to the Cedar Knoll Apartment Complex located at 500 West Walnut Lawn Street on the morning of August 25. Police found Woods in breezeway bloody from an assault to his head. Woods died from his injuries Tuesday.

Investigators say video obtained from the apartment complex showed the two argued over how Woods was treating a woman at the complex. Detectives say witnesses told police Woods had both a knife and a hammer. Detectives say the video shows the two arguing before a fight began, with Dejong hitting Woods with a forearm. Investigators say he then hit Woods several times.

Police later arrested DeJong’s at a woman’s home.

