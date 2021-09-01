Advertisement

Investigators say fight leads to death outside Springfield apartment complex; 1 charged

Jacob Dylan DeJong/Greene County Jail
Jacob Dylan DeJong/Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutor filed a second-degree murder charge in a deadly assault outside a Springfield apartment complex.

Jacob Dylan Dejong, 23, faces charges in the death of Larry Woods.

Investigators responded to the Cedar Knoll Apartment Complex located at 500 West Walnut Lawn Street on the morning of August 25. Police found Woods in breezeway bloody from an assault to his head. Woods died from his injuries Tuesday.

Investigators say video obtained from the apartment complex showed the two argued over how Woods was treating a woman at the complex. Detectives say witnesses told police Woods had both a knife and a hammer. Detectives say the video shows the two arguing before a fight began, with Dejong hitting Woods with a forearm. Investigators say he then hit Woods several times.

Police later arrested DeJong’s at a woman’s home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
Central Missouri authorities say man accused of killing teacher, her daughter is attempting to disappear
Photo provided by the Laclede County Sheriff Department
Lebanon, Mo. business owner charged with sodomizing a child, tampering with a witness
Courtesy: Branson Police Dept.
WATCH: Police release video of suspect in deadly shootings of 2 outside Branson, Mo. restaurant
Edward Martinez mugshot
Greene Co. man accused of sexually abusing multiple young girls for decades
Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m.
Rescuers locate hiker missing for 2 days near Hawksbill Crag in Newton County, Ark.

Latest News

Scattered storms this week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Varied temperatures across the Ozarks
Investigators say Cassidy Rainwater, 33, disappeared on July 25.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating woman reported missing
Heather M. Anderson, Springfield Police Department
Missouri Gov. Parson awards Springfield officer, Lake of the Ozarks patrolman with public safety medals
Eric Burlison/Missouri State Senate
Missouri State Senator Eric Burlison announces run for Congress