Advertisement

Lift Up Louisiana: How to give to help victims of Hurricane Ida

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is teaming up with its parent company Gray Television, Inc. to raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 miles-per-hour, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

‘Lift Up Louisiana’ is an initiative to assist the residents and businesses with a long road to recovery ahead of them. Support Springfield’s Convoy of Hope by texting IDA to 688-28 or by clicking on the QR code below.

Lift Up Louisiana QR Code
Lift Up Louisiana QR Code(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m.
Rescuers locate hiker missing for 2 days near Hawksbill Crag in Newton County, Ark.
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
Central Missouri authorities say man accused of killing teacher, her daughter is attempting to disappear
Photo provided by the Laclede County Sheriff Department
Lebanon, Mo. business owner charged with sodomizing a child, tampering with a witness
Courtesy: Branson Police Dept.
WATCH: Police release video of suspect in deadly shootings of 2 outside Branson, Mo. restaurant
Edward Martinez mugshot
Greene Co. man accused of sexually abusing multiple young girls for decades

Latest News

Funeral services for Army Sgt. John V. Phillips will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funeral...
U.S. Army to bury remains of World War II soldier from Cassville, Mo. at Arlington National Cemetery
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home...
Goldschmidt homers twice, Cardinals win DH opener over Reds
In this photo made Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, and provided by the provided by Chris James of the...
2 St. James, Mo. students lauded for fast action on runaway bus
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, celebrates with Demarcus Robinson after...
Chiefs set sights on third straight Super Bowl trip