Lift Up Louisiana: How to give to help victims of Hurricane Ida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is teaming up with its parent company Gray Television, Inc. to raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 miles-per-hour, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

‘Lift Up Louisiana’ is an initiative to assist the residents and businesses with a long road to recovery ahead of them. Support Springfield’s Convoy of Hope by texting IDA to 688-28 or by clicking on the QR code below.

Lift Up Louisiana QR Code (KY3)

