Lift Up Louisiana: How to give to help victims of Hurricane Ida
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 is teaming up with its parent company Gray Television, Inc. to raise funds following Hurricane Ida.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 miles-per-hour, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.
‘Lift Up Louisiana’ is an initiative to assist the residents and businesses with a long road to recovery ahead of them. Support Springfield’s Convoy of Hope by texting IDA to 688-28 or by clicking on the QR code below.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.