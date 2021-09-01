National Alliance on Mental Illness moves to new location in Springfield, taking over Victim Center building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, of southwest Missouri is moving to a new home at the old Victim Center building on N. Booneville in Springfield.

NAMI’s Executive Director Stephanie Appleby says the extra space will also help increase resources for the community.

”Not only are we breaking that stigma of mental illness, but we’re putting our place on the map here in Springfield, which is something we’ve never been able to do,” Appleby says.

Appleby says the location played a crucial part in the move.

“We started looking for a space that was close to where we’re at because a lot of times our clients don’t like change,” Appleby says. “It’s hard for them to adapt, especially when they’re going through a crisis.”

NAMI is located inside the medical tower at Cox North, but that lease is up at the end of September. Appleby says her goal is to make the new building feel like home so people coming in feel comfortable.

“A lot of times folks will come to the med tower where we’re at currently and maybe they’re off put because we’re in a medical tower,” Appleby says. “I know for me with my anxiety that would’ve been something that was a barrier for me so we’re eliminating barriers through that process so I think this is more accessible.”

Appleby says they were able to purchase the building without raising their monthly costs because of a $100,000 donation and additional funding from the city of Springfield.

“We’re excited because we can expand our resources, we can expand our reach, but we’re also a little bit scared because we’ve never done this before and mental health is usually the last place that gets funding,” Appleby says.

Extra resources include offering outdoor support groups and bringing back the mental health resource library. Appleby says the library is something the organization had to get rid of because they didn’t have space in their old building.

“They’re hand-picked books that we all have had some experience with that has helped us,” Appleby says. “There’s a lot of times that you can read something that’s detrimental. You get online and you started to read things and you think oh my gosh I’ve got this now and this and this. These are books that we hope will help people like they’ve helped us.”

The plan is to increase the number of support groups being offered from 20 to 30-40. Appleby says one of the new support groups will focus on helping frontline workers cope with the stress of the pandemic.

“That’s something that a lot of our folks that are working in the hospitals and dealing with this pandemic, they’re suffering too,” Appleby says. “We want to be able to provide support for them too so that’s one thing that we’re going to implement immediately. I think it’s great because we’re right by the hospital so hopefully these folks if they’re feeling worn out and feeling defeated can come over here and you don’t need an appointment. You can just drop in. That’s the beauty of this place being a drop in center.”

The additional space also allows for social distancing during the pandemic. Appleby says they have been flooded with calls from people needing services.

“Maybe they’re having long wait times getting into their psych doctor or other mental health facilities,” Appleby says. “This can kind of bridge the gap for those folks and kind of calm their nerves and put them at ease.”

Appleby says the plan is to have the new building open by the beginning of October. All services provided by NAMI are free.

