Police identify 2 killed in crash in Springfield Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified two killed in a three-vehicle crash on August 27 in Springfield.

Felix Gonzalez, 57, of Springfield and Amber Kendall, 25, of Springfield, died in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash at Cherry and Glenstone around 9:45 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and a semi. Investigators say the driver of a Nissan pickup was traveling through the intersection at Cherry and Glenstone when it struck the driver of a Kia Soul. The force of the impact propelled the Kia Soul into the windshield and cab of a southbound semi.

Gonzales, the driver of the semi, died at the scene. Kendall, the driver of the Kia Soul, later died at a Springfield hospital. The third driver did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Police say it appears impairment was a factor for the surviving driver. Police. say they are awaiting toxicology results for the surviving driver.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This motor vehicle crash marks the eighteenth and nineteenth traffic fatalities in Springfield in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.