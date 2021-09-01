Police investigate shooting behind hotel in south Springfield; shooter on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting injuring a man behind a Springfield hotel.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of South Glenstone near Luster on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Investigators say the incident started with a man and a woman arguing. They say the victim suffered injuries after he was shot while getting into the middle of the argument. Officers believe the man’s injury is not considered life-threatening.

The shooter left the scene. Police do not have a description of him.

Investigators hope to learn more about the crime through surveillance video in the area.

