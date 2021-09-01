Missouri State Senator Eric Burlison announces run for Congress

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Eric Burlison announced Wednesday he will seek the Republican nomination for Congress to represent the 7th District.

State Senator Burlison serves the Springfield area and Christian County in the state senate. He graduated from Parkview High School and Missouri State University.

“I am proud to say I have a solid record safeguarding Missouri from radical socialism and championing conservative and America First values in our state. As the socialist Democrats in Washington continue to unleash wave after wave of woke, socialist policies on our country, I am now ready to take the fight to Congress to take back America. Whether it is Joe Biden’s disastrous debacle in Afghanistan that stains the honor so many fought to defend, a growing disaster at our borders, or run-away federal spending, it is clear President Biden is asleep at the wheel and leaders in Congress are failing to hold him accountable. Still, out-of-touch moderate members of our own party like Liz Cheney are joining Nancy Pelosi and her crusade to attack and disparage President Trump and his supporters. These are all troubling signs, but I am ready to roll up my sleeves and win our country back. I will never be a weak Republican who wants to go to Washington to play politics. I will be a champion for our southwest Missouri conservative values and fight every day to protect our way of life!”

Rep. Billy Long announced this summer he is running for the U.S. Senate nomination.

Burlison served in the Missouri House from 2009 to 2016. He served as chairman of the House Committee on Professional Registration and Licensing. He also served on the House Special Committee on Health Insurance.

He won election to the state senate in 2016. While a state senator, he recently led the charge for the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) to restore Second Amendment rights to Missouri citizens. He also sponsored Hailey’s Law reforming and streamlining the Amber Alert system following the death of Hailey Owens.

State Senator Mike Moon announced his intentions to run for the open seat on Tuesday. Sam Alexander, an emergency room doctor at CoxHealth, announced he is seeking the nomination.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.