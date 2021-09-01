U.S. Army Corps of Engineers implementing risk-reduction measures at Beaver Dam

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) -The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced interim risk-reduction measures for Beaver Dam that will beginning January 1.

The new measures will allow engineers to lower the water levels behind Beaver Dam more efficiently following a significant rainfall event. Additionally, if conditions allow, the measures will also reduce the amount of time engineers have to regulate the White River at 12-deet near Newport, Arkansas.

Many flock to Arkansas for its wide variety of outdoor activities.

”That’s why we live in this area, you know,” said Harold Belcher, who is a Branson native that now lives in Rogers. “We could live anywhere in the United States since we’re retired, but really love it here.”

A Vietnam veteran, Belcher enjoys many days around Beaver Lake.

”We have a camper and we camp virtually every week, either here in Arkansas or in Oklahoma,” he said.

In recent years the lake has seen increased precipitation, causing concern for many. Both flooding and floating debris have been an issue on the lake and downstream.

”This summer, we’ve been flooded out of five different campsites,” said Belcher. “Its affected the consistency with which we can come camp.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is adjusting safety measures at the lake’s dam to make sure it operates as efficiently as possible.

”The key message is we did an analysis, study of dam, and said here is some ways we think we can operate it better to make it a little bit safer,” said Nathaniel Keen, Chief of Water Management for the USACE.

The goal is to manage lake levels more accurately to protect dam equipment, and minimize water risks down stream. Keen says people won’t likely notice anything different except lake levels will return to normal more quickly following a big rain. The new measures will focus on three main areas.

”Conservation, stuff you need for the summer like more drinking water,” said Keen. “Flood risk Management pool, that part you want to keep empty for the next time it rains, and then that sir-charge, bonus storage as the gates come up.”

Engineers hope adjustments to these areas will create long term success and be beneficial for everyone. These things all work together. The biggest adjustment is the amount of flow water from the flood pool to the conservation pool following significant precipitation.

“The dam is in great shape, there is no immediate threat to it,” said Keen. “But we are always working to operate better and more safely.”

For the full report click here.

