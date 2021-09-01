Advertisement

Water main break floods street in downtown Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main broke Wednesday morning in downtown Springfield flooding a busy street.

The break happened on Jefferson Street between McDaniel and St Louis. Watch for road closures through the day in that area.

Springfield City Utilities’ Joel Alexander says the break should not impact any customers in the area. Crews will excavate to find the break, then fix it. The crews will likely have to replace the pipe. Alexander estimates the pipe could be up to 100-years-old.

